Have you seen Craig? Concerns grow for missing Atherstone man
Concerns are growing for an Atherstone man who has been missing since the weekend.
Warwickshire Police are appealing for help to locate 34-year-old Craig.
He was last seen on Saturday in the Meadow Drive area.
Craig is 5’9”, slim, with a shaved head and a ginger beard. He may be walking slowly and wearing a dark hooded top and jeans.
If anyone has seen him or knows of his whereabouts please call 101 quoting incident number 207 of 16 February 2025.
