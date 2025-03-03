Have you seen Dominik Odrowski? Police want to speak with this man in connection with an assault in Rugby

Police want to speak to Dominik Odrowski in connection with an assault in Rugby.

He is aged 33, approximately 6ft 2ins, of a slim but muscular build.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, navy blue skinny jeans and white trainers.

“His first language is Polish and he speaks very little English.

“If anyone has seen him, please call 999. If you have any information relating to his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting incident reference 23/7847/25.”