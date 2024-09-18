Have you seen Fathayha? Concerns grow for woman missing from Southam
Concerns are growing for a woman missing from Southam.
If you see Fathayha Begum, 29, call 999.
Fathayha is described as having brown eyes, shoulder length brown hair and wearing glasses.
She is thought to be wearing dark blue jeans, black knee high boots, a black t-shirt and a long black woollen coat.
Warwickshire Police say she has links to the West Midlands area.
