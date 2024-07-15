Have you seen John? Concerns grow for man missing in Warwickshire

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Jul 2024, 08:56 BST
Concerns are growing for a man who is missing in Warwickshire.

Police are appealing for information to help find John Pittaway, who has been reported missing.

The 49-year-old was last seen in Major's Green, Shirley, at around 10am on Tuesday, July 9.

John is described as white, 5’6 of a slim build, with short shaven hair and a brown beard.

John Pittaway.John Pittaway.
John Pittaway.

He was last seen wearing a large grey hat that covers the ears, a grey coat, and grey jeans.

Officers, along with John's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on John’s whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 01527 583760.

