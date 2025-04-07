Have you seen Philip? Concern grows for missing Cawston man
Police are appealing for help in finding a man who has been missing from his Cawston home since yesterday (Sunday, April 6).
Phillip, 77, is described as a white male, 5ft 5in tall with blond hair, blue jeans, and a dark blue T-shirt.
He has been missing since 2.50pm on Sunday when he did not return home.
If you have seen Phillip or know where he is, telephone 999.
Reports can also be made online via Warwickshire Police or by calling 101.
