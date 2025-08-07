Have your say on plans to build combined total of 2,900 homes in Rugby borough
The homes are being proposed as part of the South West Rugby development - situated between Dunchurch, Bilton and Cawston.
The proposals also include a secondary school, primary school, a local centre and healthcare facility.
Here's the key info about each application:
R25/0491 - Land East And West Of Cawston Lane North Of Coventry Road And Land East Of Alwyn Road, Cawston Lane, Dunchurch for 1,600 homes, primary school, secondary school and community hub (Homes England)
R25/0487 - outline planning application for residential development of up to 470 dwellings (Catesby Estates)
R25/0407 - outline application for phased residential development of up to 800 homes (Taylor Wimpey)
To find out more details on each of the applications by searching the application numbers by visiting https://planning.agileapplications.co.uk/.../search.../...
To submit a comment on the planning portal, you will need to create a Rugby Borough Council account and login.
The deadline for doing this is August 24.
To find out more about public notices for the borough, visit https://publicnoticeportal.uk/
