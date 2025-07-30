"He gave it everything": Schoolboy from Rugby flies flag for GB in the BMX World Championships

Published 30th Jul 2025, 11:31 BST
A schoolboy from Rugby has returned a hero after representing Team GB at the BMX World Championships in Copenhagen.

Freddie-Ray Orland, 11, qualified last year after racing in the national series.

He finished 93rd in the championships – making him in the top 100 in the world.

Freddie-Ray, who was joined by his family at the competition, said: "I'm really happy I made the championships. It was a great experience to represent my country.

Freddie-Ray Orland, 11, was selected after two years of dedication and training and finished 93rd – making him in the top 100 in the world.placeholder image
"I hope for the same experience in the future."

Parents Rebecca and Tom said they are so proud of their boy, who first saddled up on a BMX in 2022.

“There’s not enough words to say how unbelievably proud of Freddie-Ray we are, competing in the BMX World Championships and finishing 93rd – top 100 in the world,” Rebecca said.

“There was an unfortunate crash in his second race, but it didn’t take away from an absolutely fantastic performance.

"He gave it everything out there, and represented himself and his country like a true champion.”

The family would like to thank everyone for their messages of support and encouragement.

