Hearing check reveals Leamington mum’s unexpected hearing loss

When Bianca Faulkner was prompted to check her hearing, she never imagined she’d end up needing hearing devices.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 36-year-old nursery practitioner from Leamington had found herself struggling to follow conversations with her husband in the car and with colleagues at work. Concerned about what this could mean, she booked an appointment at her local audiologists, Specsavers Leamington, to get to the bottom of it.

‘I first noticed something wasn’t quite right when I was at work, where there’s always lots of chatter and background noise,’ Bianca explains. ‘It became harder to pick up what the children were saying and I was constantly asking my colleagues to repeat themselves, which was frustrating and, to be honest, a bit embarrassing.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially sceptical when a friend recommended a hearing check at Specsavers, Bianca admits she didn’t think hearing loss was something that could affect someone her age.

Bianca Faulkner

‘It just wasn’t on my radar,’ she says. ‘However, I knew it would be worth booking the appointment, if only for peace of mind.’

Bianca was seen by Joanne Coleman, store director and audiology expert at Specsavers in Leamington, who conducted a comprehensive hearing check. The test involved playing vibrations and sounds at different pitches to measure the quietest noises Bianca could detect.

‘It quickly became apparent that Bianca was missing some of the sounds you’d expect a 36-year-old to hear,’ says Joanne. ‘We reviewed her results together, which showed hearing loss in both ears, and I suggested that she try hearing devices to try to restore some of those lost sounds.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bianca recalls feeling surprised when she was first told she might benefit from hearing devices. She says: "Joanne explained everything so clearly and helped me to come to terms with the results. I was shocked that I’d need hearing aids at my age so I was quite hesitant at first, but now I’m so glad that I gave them a go.

"They have made a massive difference to my life. I can hear my husband and children so much better, and I feel more confident at work now that I’m not missing out on conversations or struggling to catch the voices of the children. I’m really grateful to Joanne, as without that test, I might have gone on not realising what I was missing."

Bianca is now encouraging others to be proactive about their hearing health and not to put off getting checked. She hopes that by sharing her experience, more people - especially younger adults - will feel reassured about seeking help.

"It’s easy to assume that it’s just tiredness or background noise that’s causing the problem," she says. "But once I took that first step, everything changed for the better. I wish I’d done it sooner."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Bianca’s story is a great example of how easy it is to live with undiagnosed hearing loss, and how much better life can be with the right support," adds Joanne. "If you’ve noticed any changes in your hearing, however small, don’t wait to come in and see us."