Heart of England Co-op lines up jobs for temporary workers in Warwickshire for the first time
Steve Browne, general manager of the Society’s food division, says he is hugely encouraged by the response to the recruitment drive, with more than 80 people so far joining up.
“This represents nearly 15 per cent of the overall workforce and there will be plenty more employment opportunities between now and September.
“We have a real desire to get young people involved and are still bringing people in. I think this will be of particular interest to school and university leavers who are seeking an income during the summer holidays.”
Mr Browne stressed that while the jobs on offer are seasonal, they could lead to young people securing permanent roles down the line.
“We are one of the largest employers in the area and are committed to nurturing talent. We have defined career pathways to store manager and beyond.”
He added: “Many people wrongly assume that we are part of a giant national organisation. That couldn’t be further from the truth. We’re an independent co-operative society and our roots can be traced back to Coventry in 1832 – just a stroll away from where our administration centre is located.
“As a co-operative, the Society is passionate about giving back to the community. Our Helping Hearts scheme alone has raised around £1.2m since it was launched in 2000. If anyone out there is passionate about making a difference, we could be a good fit for them. Taking up a temporary job now could be the start of a fulfilling career journey.”
The recruitment drive is likely to be repeated during the Christmas and New Year period.
For more information on temporary positions at Heart of England Co-op food stores contact the Society at [email protected].
