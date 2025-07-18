Heart of England Community Foundation welcomes finance chief executive as new trustee

A major grant-giving organisation has welcomed an expert in finance and investment as a new trustee, further strengthening its vital work championing communities across the West Midlands and Warwickshire.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heart of England Community Foundation has announced the appointment of Dan Boardman-Weston to its board of trustees.

He currently serves as Chief Executive of BRI Wealth Management, based in Coventry, having progressed through a range of senior roles within the firm’s investment team since joining in 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan holds an MBA from Warwick Business School, where he specialised in the strategies of high-growth companies, and is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI).

Dan Boardman-Weston

He is a respected voice in the industry, regularly offering commentary on investment and financial matters across national television and print platforms.

Alongside his professional achievements, Dan is deeply involved in community life, serving as Chairman of a charitable trust and a member of his local parochial church council.

Dan is now enthusiastic about beginning his philanthropic journey with the Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heart of England Community Foundation, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, is the leading independent grant-making organisation across the West Midlands and Warwickshire and has awarded more than £40 million to over 8,000 good causes since its inception.

Speaking about his appointment, Dan said: “I’m delighted to be joining Heart of England Community Foundation as a Trustee. It is an organisation that plays such a vital role in our local communities and supports such worthy causes across the Midlands.

“It’s a privilege to be joining at such an exciting juncture and to be working with a team that is dedicated to making a meaningful and lasting impact across the region.”

Tina Costello OBE, Chief Executive of the Foundation, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Dan to our Board of Trustees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His wealth of expertise in finance and investment, coupled with his passion for philanthropy and community engagement, make him a tremendous asset to our leadership team.

“We look forward to working closely with him as we continue to grow our impact across the region.”

Chris West, Chair of Trustees at Heart of England Community Foundation, added: “It is fantastic to welcome Dan to the Board of Trustees.

“He brings with him a significant amount of valuable experience, and will be an excellent asset to have onboard.”