Heart of England Crematorium hosts heartfelt community Christmas service

Heart of England Crematorium warmly invites the local community to its annual Christmas Memorial Service, offering a welcoming space for remembrance and reflection during the festive season.

This year’s service will take place on Friday, December 2 at 6:30pm in the Heart of England Crematorium chapel, located on Eastboro Way, Nuneaton.

Conducted by local celebrant Tommy Bullen, the service will feature heartfelt readings, meaningful poems, and traditional Christmas carols, with musical support from Michael Drayton School Choir.

Attendees are invited to place a personalised star on the crematorium’s Memorial Christmas Tree, which will remain on display throughout the festive season. This tree serves as a collective tribute, allowing families to honour loved ones by writing their names or messages on the stars, creating a lasting symbol of remembrance and togetherness.

The service will also include the lighting of a remembrance candle, providing a poignant moment for reflection.

Dawn Alexander, Manager at Heart of England Crematorium, shared: “We understand how challenging the Christmas season can be for those who have lost a loved one. Our Christmas Memorial Service offers a supportive space for reflection, remembrance, and connection. We hope it provides comfort to families, and we warmly invite all members of the community to join us for this meaningful event.

“For those who wish, we also invite them to share a photo of their loved one, which will be featured during the service as a personal tribute.”

Following the service, guests can enjoy festive refreshments, including hot drinks, mince pies, and cones of sweets for children.

As a special memento, attendees will also receive a small wooden Christmas tree to take home, offering a lasting memory from the evening.

The event will also feature a raffle, with all proceeds supporting the Mary Anne Evans Hospice, offering the opportunity to give back to the local community.

For more information or submit a photo, or to confirm your attendance, please contact the crematorium office:Tel: 024 7635 0646