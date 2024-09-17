Heartbroken family give thanks for support after much-loved Rugby man killed in horrific accident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The heartbroken family of a man who was killed in a car accident have given their thanks to the people of Rugby.

Tomasz Warczyk, 35, who worked at Mr Tyre in the town, died in Wood Street while working on a car two weeks ago.

He lost his life despite efforts by the emergency services to save him.

Now an appeal to raise £2,000 to help repatriate him to his village in Poland for burial has gone beyond its original target.

Tomasz Warczyk.

Tomasz’s sister, Ewelina, said she has been touched by the generosity and kindness of people in Rugby.

She told the Rugby Advertiser: “I don't know how to express my gratitude to the amazing people who have helped us.

"We have some wonderful people around us and it’s bringing us so much comfort at this sad time.”

To donate to the appeal, visit https://app.collectionpot.com/pot/3276186?fbclid=IwY2xjawFWJ