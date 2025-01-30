Hearty start for youngsters at Hatton Adventure World

Looking forward to breakfast!

A hearty, healthy, full English breakfast was served up to 30 school children aged 5 – 6 at Hatton Adventure World on Thursday 30 January. Children from Ferncumbe Church of England School in Hatton were collected by tractor and open-top trailer and transported to the popular family attraction where they learnt about the benefits of eating a healthy breakfast. Now in its 19th year, this yearly initiative is enjoyed and supported by the school, National Farmers Union, and Hatton Adventure World.

Breakfast, including locally sourced bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, baked beans, and wholemeal toast, was served by members of the Warwickshire branch of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) including the NFU Group Secretary, Danny James.

Alice Latham, Assistant Farm Manager at Hatton, said: “Hatton Adventure World was once again delighted to be working with the NFU in feeding a healthy breakfast to the children. It’s vital to explain why breakfast is so essential, especially during the winter when children are susceptible to colds and the flu”.

Danny James, NFU Group Secretary, Central Warwickshire & Henley in Arden said “The NFU were thrilled to encourage children to eat a good breakfast to start their day. Going to school having eaten a nutritious breakfast gives children so many health benefits and helps them perform well in their studies”.

Guinea Pig handling

Miss Constable, a teacher from Ferncumbe School said “We are so fortunate to have Hatton Adventure World on our doorstep and for the children to visit the Farmyard each year. Many children believe food comes from supermarkets, so it’s important they know where food comes from and the link between the animals they feed and what they eat. It’s important they take responsibility for their healthy food choices at home and in school”.

Before breakfast was served the children took part in drawing activities and games to understand where the produce comes from. After breakfast they walked around the Farmyard to feed and pet the animals including the guinea pigs, goats, and snakes.

Hatton Adventure World is open every day throughout the year (excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day) from 10am to 5pm. For more information, please visit the website at www.hattonworld.com/adventure-world or telephone 01926 843411