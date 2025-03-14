Heavily pregnant dog 'dumped like rubbish' near Rugby rescue centre
Now the volunteers at Pawprints are appealing for help as more animals are being abused.
Anita Twigger, founder of the dog rescue charity, said: “We are drowning. Small rescues like ours are bursting at the seams, stretched beyond our limits.
"Yet, the abandonment doesn’t stop. Every day, more unwanted dogs are dumped, left to fend for themselves—scared, confused, and alone.”
Bee was found by a runner near the centre’s headquarters in Monks Kirby.
"She is heavily pregnant, due any day, but was discarded like rubbish,” Anita added.
"And now her future – and the future of her unborn puppies is in our hands.”
Bee has no microchip and nobody saw who left her.
Anita said the rise dogs being dumped is putting the charity under threat
She went on: “We don’t know how much longer we can keep going. The sheer volume of abandoned dogs is crushing us.
"Our resources are drained. Our team is exhausted, shrunning on empty but refusing to give up. We ask ourselves every day—are we even making a dent? Will this ever stop? Or is this just the beginning of something even worse?
“For now, Bee is safe. She is decompressing, enjoying gentle scritches and lap snuggles, her wary heart slowly softening. We can only hope her delivery is smooth—without frantic, costly vet visits in the middle of the night. She is in safe hands in foster home.”
But Bee needs help.
Anita said: “If you’re a dog lover, how does this make you feel? Sick? Angry? Heartbroken? Scared for the future of dogs in the UK? Because that’s exactly how we feel.
“Please, if you can, support small rescues. Share. Donate. Foster. Speak out. We are all these dogs have left.
"If you know something, please say something and be their voice.”
If you would like to help Bee and her puppies, visit https://app.donorfy.com/form/6DWBA30KH5/BEEPUP or via Paypal: [email protected]