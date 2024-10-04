Helping children manage screen-time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dive into our helpful tips and strategies below to help manage and reduce screen time, creating a healthier balance.

According to a survey by CHILDWISE, children aged 7-8 spend approximately 3 hours online daily, increasing to 5 hours for 15-16 year olds. Although this data was collected during the pandemic, a period of high screen usage, a more recent BBC survey shows that 79% of parents believe their children's screen time has risen since then.

While it is no surprise that children spend a significant amount of time in front of screens, the potential effects of excessive screen time can be concerning. Some possible impacts include:

Disrupted sleep patterns or difficulty relaxing before bed

Eye strain and headaches

Reduced social interactions which may affect social development

Struggles with focus and concentration

Increased feelings of isolation

Less interest in physical activity

Child on Digital Device

Tips for Managing Screen Time

With screens being central to so many aspects of modern life—whether it’s connecting with family, completing schoolwork, watching TV or playing games—managing children’s screen time can be difficult. However, here are a few strategies that might help:

Designate ‘screen-free’ times: Setting aside certain times, such as during meals, for everyone to unplug can help reduce screen time and help to promote family time.

Encourage offline activities: Help your child enjoy activities that don’t involve screens. Going for walks, playing sports and engaging in arts and crafts are all great options.

Limit screen use during focused tasks: Encourage children to put devices away during important tasks like homework to help them concentrate better.

Set clear guidelines for teens: For older children, it can be helpful to establish rules around screen use, such as when it’s time to disconnect for the day. Consider using apps that help track and manage screen time.

Keep screens out of the bedroom: Make a habit of charging devices outside the bedroom to discourage late-night screen use.

Be a role model: Show your children the importance of balanced screen use by following healthy habits yourself.

Create a calming bedtime routine: Try winding down with non-screen activities like reading together before bed.

Oxford Active Camps: A Screen-Free Adventure

Managing screen time during school holidays can be especially tricky, but we have the perfect solution.

