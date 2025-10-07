Helping Hands Community Project calls out for votes to get a share of Tesco’s Stronger Starts funds

Local charity Helping Hands Community Project is bidding for a cash boost from the Tesco Stronger Starts scheme.

Stronger Starts provides grant awards of up to £1,500 to local community projects, with a particular focus on children and young people. Three groups in every community have been shortlisted to receive grant awards and Tesco customers can vote for the group they think should take away the top award in their local Tesco store. Helping Hands Community Project is one of the groups on the shortlist in Leamington Spa, Warwick & Lillington.

Founded in 2015, Helping Hands Community Project is a 100% local charity supporting people in Leamington Spa who are living with the causes and effects of homelessness, poverty, and trauma.

Through our Soup Kitchen, House 2 Home project, men’s and women’s support groups, and creative social enterprises, we provide both practical and emotional support to those who need it most.

Image supplied by Tesco

Our charity shop generates vital funds, while our counselling services offer a safe and trusted space for people to begin rebuilding their lives.

At Helping Hands, we are committed to empowering individuals to regain independence, restore dignity, and create brighter futures. Whether it’s a warm meal, essential household items, or simply a listening ear - we’re here for our community.

Jacqui Grove, Fundraising & Comms Coordinator for the charity says, “We’re delighted to be nominated for Tesco’s Stronger Together campaign. It’s a wonderful opportunity to shine a light on the work we do here in Leamington Spa, and we’re really looking forward to the support of our amazing local community to help us continue making a difference.”

Voting is open in all Tesco stores from October 2025 until mid-January 2026. Customers will cast their vote using a blue token given to them at the check-out each time they shop.

Daniel's Rise Men's support group enjoying a sweet treat.

Tesco’s Stronger Starts – previously known as Tesco Bags of Help and Tesco Community Grants - has already provided over £123 million to more than 69,000 projects across Britain.

This £5m Stronger Starts grant programme, delivered in partnership with charity Groundwork, helps schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, and sports equipment for after school clubs.

Claire de Silva, Tesco UK Head of Communities and Local Media, said: “Helping schools and children’s groups access the food and resources they need is vitally important in getting children a stronger start in life. Children with enough food have more energy, better concentration, and ultimately achieve more too."

Graham Duxbury, Groundwork’s UK Chief Executive, said: “As a community charity, we have seen first-hand how schools and other groups supporting young people have been playing a much bigger role in ensuring children are getting a healthy start to the day and getting access to spaces and services to support physical activity and mental health. Family budgets are tight and school budgets are tight, but it’s so important that children stay fed, fit and focused, so we’re delighted to be able to prioritise these activities alongside Tesco with the Stronger Starts programme.”

Funding is available to community groups and charities looking to fund local projects that bring benefits to communities, particularly those helping to provide food and giving children the support they need for a good start in life.

Anyone can nominate a project and organisations can apply online. To find out more visit tescoplc.com/strongerstarts