Helping Hands community project celebrated for outstanding community impact

From left to right: Lucy Kelly (Trustee), Gary Pearce (Volunteer), Emma Richardson (Non-Executive Trustee), Jo Merrick (Client Services Manager), Kevin Thornton (Senior Male Support Worker), PCC Philip Seccombe

Helping Hands Community Project, a Leamington Spa-based charity dedicated to supporting those facing homelessness, poverty and hardship, has been awarded the prestigious Warwickshire Police Excellence Award for an individual or community group making a difference.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presented by Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe at a ceremony at Coombe Abbey Hotel on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, the award acknowledges the charity’s unwavering commitment to reducing vulnerability and improving lives locally.

Over the last year, the charity has gone from strength to strength, expanding its support services to now include mentoring, creative social enterprise projects and tailored programmes alongside soup kitchens, dedicated men’s and women’s support groups and counselling - all of which are designed to offer practical and emotional support to those who need it most. The charity also recently relocated its charity shop to a new and improved, more central location on Oxford Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwickshire Police praised Helping Hands for their ‘incredible’ work in the community and speaking of the award, Lucy Kelly, Trustee of the charity, said: “We’re thrilled to receive an Excellence Award and this recognition will inspire us to continue empowering and supporting those who need it most. Our dedicated team of staff and over 100 volunteers work tirelessly to ensure everyone who comes through our door feels welcome, valued and supported, no matter what their circumstances.

“Huge thanks to PCC Philip Seccombe, Warwickshire Police, our donors, supporters, and those who nominated us for recognising and enabling our vital work in the community. We hope this award raises awareness of what we do and encourages more people to get involved.”

The charity’s work has gained widespread support locally, and the Warwickshire Police Excellence Award further cements its reputation as a beacon of hope and support for those who need it most.

For more information about Helping Hands Community Project and how to get involved, please visit their website.