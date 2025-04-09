Here’s how to get egg-citing Easter freebies in Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Warwickshire housebuilder is inviting the local community to hop into the Easter spirit and collect a free gift while searching for their new home.

With the countdown to Easter now on and spring officially having sprung, Redrow Midlands is inviting local house hunters to visit Redrow at Houlton in Rugby, Arden Fields in Bulkington, and Midsummer Meadow in Warwick, on Saturday 19 April from 10:00am–5.30pm to take advantage of financial incentives and select home upgrades this spring.

In addition, Redrow at Houlton, Arden Fields and Midsummer Meadow will be giving away an egg-stra special Easter treat from Saturday 12 April to Sunday 20 April.

The free gifts, which are available on a first come, first served basis, include Easter activity packs for youngsters, including colouring and activity sheets, pencils, stickers and a stamper, as well as some delicious chocolate.

For visitors stopping by, the sales team will be on-hand to provide details on available homes, offer advice on financing options, and share information about Redrow’s Help to Sell scheme and energy-efficient homes.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “This year, we want to make sure residents have an ‘egg-stra’ special Easter, so we’ve planned a cracking celebration across Redrow at Houlton, Arden Fields and Midsummer Meadow.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming home buyers to explore our beautifully designed show homes, benefit from financial incentives and select home upgrades, pick up a free Easter treat, and discover the joy of life at a Redrow development.”

Financial incentives and select home upgrades are available for homes reserved on Saturday 19 April. A limited number of Easter treats are available, so visitors will need to book an appointment with the Redrow Midlands team to get their hands on one*.

Midsummer Meadow offers bespoke homes in a scenic setting with great transport links to major cities and nearby amenities, while Redrow at Houlton also provides excellent road and rail connections, with trains to London in under an hour and access to outstanding schools. Redrow Midlands’ Arden Fields development blends rural charm with modern convenience, just two miles from Bedworth and six miles from Coventry, close to local amenities and a primary school—ideal for families, couples, and right-sizers.

*Easter treats available while stocks last.