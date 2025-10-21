Rugby campaigners want to save old oak trees from getting the chop as part of plans for a massive housing development.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Contractors from Homes England plan to remove two oak trees in Alwyn Road, Bilton, as part of the scheme.

But members of Action for Dunchurch say there’s no need to touch the trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manny Coulon, a member of the group, said: “We mourn the totally unnecessary loss of these two fine old oak trees.

The campaigners want to save the trees.

"Everyone who lives or passes through Dunchurch will have seen that Homes England’s contractors have returned to the village to continue the felling they started last spring. The

works are to open up the ground for a new road called the Homestead Link. The Homestead Link will run from the Cock Robin junction to the derelict cottage on Coventry Road.”

Campaigner Alison Brimley said it is intended to draw some traffic away from the centre of Dunchurch and ultimately lead to access of the “mega-housing estate” proposed across the SW Rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Homes England are in the process of felling many mature trees and up to a kilometre of hedgerow,” Alison said.

Campaigners want to save the trees.

"We do not not have to reiterate how vital these are as habitats and are critical for carbon sequestration. Many trees are destined for destruction around the Alwyn Road and Northampton Lane area, including these two which used to mark the boundary between Dunchurch and Bilton parishes.”

Action for Dunchurch campaigners say these oaks could be saved by micro-realigning the planned cycle path route.

Nick Jones, who is part of the A4D group, said: “Surely the point for many people, of cycling, is to enjoy our natural environment and the well-being it offers?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are examples of clever engineering and design all over Warwickshire, which encompasses the trees and their root zone into the construction – take the Oak at the recently built Ashlawn Garden development – a perfect example of engineering and common sense by the developers David Wilson Homes. The plans Rugby Borough Council made in 2021 would have kept these trees along Alwyn Road but Homes England altered them, to remove most hedges and trees to the West of the route.”

Action for Dunchurch say that even now, while the chainsaws are out, these two Class A oaks can and should be saved.

Kate James, another member of the group, said: “We accept that there will be an inevitable loss of some trees to allow the Homestead Link to be built. But by altering the line of the secondary roads to cut through Alwyn Road this has led to more trees being felled than needs be.

"If Homes England just decided to move their planned footpath back from the edge of the trees, then the oaks would be saved, and they would continue to provide the high-value status

they currently occupy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whilst Homes England are planning to plant many new trees alongside the route of the Homestead Link it will be over 100 years before they are as mature as the trees they

now want to fell. Mature trees are much better for wildlife than young saplings and a recent report from Warwickshire Wildlife Trust says that there are only 1,013 ancient and

veteran trees left anywhere in our county.”

A spokesman for Homes England said contractors are back on site commencing the second phase of the Homestead Link Road Enabling Works Contract after a pause for bird nesting season.

They said: “This is the second and final phase of the Enabling Works, which has included the removal of trees and hedgerows within the planning boundary of planning permission R22/0928.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The works continue to be carried out under the supervision of our appointed ecologist and arboriculturist. Only the trees and hedgerows that have been fully approved under the planning permission are being removed.

“The trees and hedgerows that are currently being removed will be replaced by 883 trees, 3.16 hectares of new woodland planting and 3,000 metres of native hedgerow as part of the circa 16 hectares of public open space.

"This will be delivered under the same planning permission by the Homestead Link Road Main Works Contractor.”

We have contacted Rugby Borough Council for a comment.