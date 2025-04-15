Hillmorton teenagers launch fundraising drive to help change lives in Tanzania
They are organising a fun Easter hunt for families on Monday, April 21, from 10am – 4pm.
Mum Lisa Holland said: “My daugher Lily and her friend Lilly are going to Tanzania next July with Worldwide Challenge.
"They will trekking through the jungle, living in the communities and doing community work to help vulnerable people.”
The girls, both aged 14, need to raise £4,095 each for the trip.
“They are holding a fete, a stand at the spring fair and this first event is on Easter Monday,” Lisa added.
“It’s an Easter hunt with a map and clues and a goodie bag at the end.”
It costs £2.50 per child. Email [email protected] to register.
