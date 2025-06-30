HiQ Tyres & Autocare drives community engagement as an official sponsor of Leamington Spa Half Marathon

As part of its wider sponsorship activation at the event, HiQ hosted a branded stand in the event village, where visitors were welcomed with complimentary merchandise including mugs, caps, pens and keyrings.

HiQ2U mobile tyre fitting unit sets the pace for nearly 2,000 entered runners, underlining HiQ’s reputation for reliability, efficiency and exceptional customer service

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HiQ Tyres & Autocare proudly served as an official sponsor of the Leamington Spa Half Marathon on Sunday 15 June. The event saw thousands of local runners take on the scenic 13.5-mile route through the heart of Royal Leamington Spa, led by one of HiQ’s state-of-the-art HiQ2U mobile service vans as part of the brand’s activation.

HiQ operates a fleet of HiQ2U vans that are assigned between its 190 HiQ stores across the UK. These mobile units are designed to deliver fast and efficient vehicle maintenance directly to customers at their home, workplace or at the roadside and are able to handle a variety of services including tyre replacements, brake checks, lubricant changes and battery replacements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HiQ’s sponsorship formed a key part of a wider marketing initiative aimed at highlighting the quick service offerings of its HiQ2U service, as Craig Sprigmore, Goodyear Retail Director UK & Ireland, explains: “Our HiQ2U vans were built with speed and efficiency in mind, and there’s no better way to demonstrate that than by leading the pack at a community half marathon event like this.

HiQ2U mobile tyre fitting unit sets the pace for nearly 2,000 entered runners

“Taking part in events like this not only allows us to engage with customers on a local level, but also provides a platform for us to highlight the innovation and convenience of our nationwide HiQ2U offering. We’re proud that many of our customers have access to the services offered by our mobile units, with their unparalleled level of assistance for drivers.”

As part of its wider sponsorship activation at the event, HiQ hosted a branded stand in the event village, where visitors were welcomed with complimentary merchandise including mugs, caps, pens and keyrings. Attendees were also invited to learn more about the network of local HiQ Tyres & Autocare centres and the range of services available at each location.

HiQ also provided exclusive prizes for the top finishers in each category of the race. The winners received a complimentary MOT as well as discounts on vehicle servicing at a local HiQ Tyres & Autocare centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HiQ Tyres & Autocare operates a nationwide network of more than 190 autocare centres and service partners nationwide with the backing of Goodyear and is no stranger to getting involved in local running events. In April, a HiQ delegate took on the London Marathon, contributing to the brand’s ‘Project Pink’ campaign that included total fundraising of more than £150,000 for HiQ’s partner charity Breast Cancer Now.

Sprigmore added: “Congratulations to all runners that took part in this year’s run. We look forward to participating in similar events across the UK as part of our ongoing commitment to community engagement and local support.”