Historic locomotive Tangmere replaced on Northern Belle journey due to dry weather concerns

Network Rail bans steam engines in parts of countryside to prevent potential moorland fires, but luxury train experience to continue with heritage diesel locomotive

An historic locomotive called Tangmere should have pulled the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle over the route.

But the unusually dry weather this spring has led to Network Rail banning the operation of steam engines in many parts of the countryside.

There are fears that sparks from the chimneys could set light to parched vegetation next to the track and cause huge moorland fires.

Luxury day out ... excited passengers prepare to board the Northern Belle

A spokesman for the Northern Belle said: “Obviously we apologise for not running a steam engine and realise that some passengers will be disappointed.

“But we have to think of the environment in this dry weather.

“So instead Saturday's train will be hauled by a heritage diesel locomotive but, of course, we will still be serving the same magnificent meals, accompanied by the finest wines and champagne.

Actor Bill Nighy described the Northern Belle as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” when the same Settle-Carlisle trip featured on Channel 5 TV.

Music on track ... the train's resident band serenades passengers during dinner

It even has its own musicians, who serenade passengers while they dine, and an onboard conjuror adds an extra touch of magic to the journey.

The prestigious magazine Condé Nast Traveller magazine said the Northern Belle was “all about the food” when readers voted it one of the best trains in the world.

And one of the world’s top chefs Brian Clark, who has cooked for the King as well pop music royalty like Madonna and Sir Rid Stewart, recently joined as Director of Food and Beverages.

The train will leave Coventry at 6.30am on Saturday before picking up more passengers at Birmingham International at 6.45 and then Walsall, Stafford and Crewe.

Full steam ahead ... Tangmere hauling the Northern Belle over the Settle-Carlisle line

Passengers will be handed their first glass of champagne as they board over a red carpet on the station platform before tucking into a three-course brunch during the journey to Carlisle.

Then after a sightseeing break there, they will be welcomed back on board with more champagne before a sumptuous six-course banquet is served on the return journey.

The Northern Belle will be back in Coventry on May 1 for a slap-up day trip to Llandudno, with the chance to visit Conwy Castle or the award-winning Penderyn whisky distillery.

There will also be more steam-hauled trips over the Settle-Carlisle line in June, July and October.

Fares on the train start at £365. For more details, see www.northernbelle.co.uk