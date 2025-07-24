Historic night approaching for Coventry gallery with a silent disco first

A 65-year-old Coventry gallery is gearing up to make history this August when it holds its first ever silent disco as it merges culture with nightlife.

The Herbert Art Gallery & Museum in Coventry city centre is hosting Lost in Sound on Saturday, August 2 between 6pm and midnight for over-18s.

It will see the venue transformed into an immersive dance floor where guests are given headphones to dance among artwork and exhibitions under the glass ceiling amid tropical décor and ambient lighting.

Guests will also be able to party the night away with Dippy the Diplodocus – the life-size 26-metre Diplodocus skeleton which is currently on loan from the Natural History Museum.

A mix of street food vendors, a cocktail bar and a dessert station will also be on hand to fuel party-goers as they get to tune in to one of three DJ channels on their headsets.

These include DJ silver’s house and disco; a guest DJ battle where two DJs compete for the crowd’s attention; while the third channel will go to a public vote where ticket holders can vote in advance for their favourite genre.

Steve Wiles, Chief Operating Officer at CV Life, which operates the Herbert Art Gallery & Museum, said: “As a venue we want to be able to provide a platform for people to unite and express themselves, whether that is through history, art, music, or engaging with each other – and Lost in Sound epitomises all of this.

“We want to make art and culture as accessible to as many people as possible, and exploring the museum in the form of a silent disco is a fantastic way of opening up our space to new audiences.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone on what is going to be a truly unique night - where else could you possibly share a dancefloor with a life-size replica of Dippy whilst boogying to your favourite tunes?”

Tickets start from £10 per person, which includes a free cocktail before 8pm, headphones and afterparty entry. For more details visit www.theherbert.org/whats-on/1875/lost-in-sound-a-silent-dsco-in-the-museum-after-dark