Ho-Ho-Home! Jake the Doberman prepares for his FIRST Christmas at home after spending more than 850 days at Dogs Trust in Kenilworth

Jake the Doberman is gearing up to spend his first Christmas in his forever home, after spending over 850 days in the care of Dogs Trust Kenilworth.

When nine-year-old Jake the Doberman first arrived at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, the team knew nothing about his background or his previous experiences, but they quickly found out that Jake was unsure of dogs, humans, and just about everything.

With rehoming in mind, the Dogs Trust team worked to help him settle, relax and socialise, slowly but surely helping Jake to become more comfortable and confident as a dog.

The team also helped manage his mild hip dysplasia, by giving him the right medication and physiotherapy, which he loved.

Jake has found a new home in time for Christmas.

Despite his fantastic progress, his combination of medical and training needs meant Jake continued to be overlooked. However, after nearly 850 days in the care of Dogs Trust, Jake met John and Amanda, who both stopped outside his kennel before realising they could be his perfect match.

After a few weeks of getting to know Jake and getting involved in training sessions, they were finally able to take Jake home, much to the delight of the Dogs Trust staff.

Jake is now preparing to spend his first Christmas in his forever home.

John and Amanda, Jake’s adopters said: “We are so happy to have Jake in his forever home for the holidays! Jake was so loved by the staff at Dogs Trust, and it was clear how much care and dedication they gave him during his time there. When we collected him, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house — except for Jake, who happily jumped into our car!

“He’s settled in beautifully, growing in confidence every day, and has already made new friends, including the postie and a barman with dog treats!

“If you’re thinking of adopting, don’t be put off by how long a dog has been waiting. Like our Jake, they could be waiting just for you.”

Emma-Jane Thomas, Manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth said: “Jake is a perfect example of why we don’t give up on dogs who need a bit of extra help.

"Jake had some challenges to overcome, but seeing him build his confidence and settle into a happy place makes it all worthwhile.

“We’re so excited for Jake to spend his first Christmas with John and Amanda, and we’re so happy he has found his forever home.”

There’s no place happier than a warm, comfortable home, surrounded by your loved ones at Christmas.

Sadly, not every dog will be in such a happy place this Christmas. Since 2021, the cost-of-living crisis has meant many owners have had to make difficult decisions, often resulting in dogs being handed over to us for rehoming.

This winter, Dogs Trust wants to highlight that every dog, no matter their start in life, deserves a second chance to find their happy place. Just like Jake, there are plenty of dogs waiting to bring joy and love to their forever homes.

For more information, and to find out more about the dogs available for rehoming, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/kenilworth.