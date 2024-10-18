Home care service fulfils clients' dreams with European cruise adventure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Midlands-based home care service supported its clients on an unforgettable European adventure – purchasing mobility aids to ensure the journey was accessible and comfortable for all.

New Age Care, whose HQ is in Leamington Spa, supported clients on a European adventure through Belgium, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, and Hungary before boarding the River Danube Cruise. The service purchased and transported a foldable wheelchair, walking stick and suction grab handles for bathrooms to allow clients to enjoy the voyage despite some mobility limitations.

Roger Wagstaff, 82, one of the clients on the trip, said: “It was a great experience with top-class support. I would not have been able to manage my two wishes of travelling on the Eurostar and the River Danube without New Age Care. I was able to see things that I haven’t been doing for the past twenty years.”

The journey began with a Eurostar ride from London to Brussels and continued to Cologne, Germany for its famed Gothic Cathedral. The adventure included guided tours, gourmet dinners, scenic rail journeys, and a river cruise. Guests explored Austria's Lake District, and visited the famed Melk Abbey, before sampling local wines in Dürnstein.

Horse drawn carriage.

Highlights included a classical performance in Vienna and breathtaking views along the Danube River. The journey concluded in Budapest with iconic landmarks such as the Parliament Building, Buda Castle, and Fisherman’s Bastion.

Throughout, New Age Care ensured clients had personalised assistance, enabling them to create lasting memories of Europe’s rich culture and history.

Sam Whittaker, CEO and Founder of New Age Care said, “We believe that age or health challenges should never be a barrier to experiencing the world. Our Travel Companionship service is designed to give clients the support and confidence they need to embark on once-in-a-lifetime adventures. Our recent trip through Europe highlights the joy that travel can bring. We're proud to offer a service that allows our clients to create lifelong memories, knowing they are fully supported every step of the way.”

New Age Care’s Travel Companionship Services turn travel dreams into reality. Whether it's care while being away or just a friendly face to share the journey, New Age Care provide tailored companionship to ensure all travels are enjoyable, safe, and stress-free. The team already have trips planned to the Norwegian Fjords and the Artic Circle with clients in 2025.

For further information on New Age Care, please visit https://newagecare.co.uk/.