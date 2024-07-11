Home Instead Rugby hosts successful afternoon tea event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Home Instead Rugby is delighted to announce the success of their Afternoon Tea event held yesterday on Tuesday 9th in support of Breast Cancer Now.

The event, aimed at raising funds and awareness for breast cancer, garnered an impressive £425, thanks to the overwhelming generosity and enthusiasm of our local community.

The event, held on Tuesday 9th July, brought together members of the community, clients, and Care Professionals in a heartfelt show of support for those affected by breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Now is the UK’s largest breast cancer charity, dedicated to funding research, providing support and information, and campaigning for better services for those affected by breast cancer. The funds raised at Home Instead Rugby’s event will contribute directly to these efforts, helping to fund life-saving research and support services.

Care Professional, Clients, families and friends come together to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now!

"We are thrilled to have raised £425 for Breast Cancer Now through our Afternoon Tea event," said Shona Hughes, Marketing & Recruitment Manager at Home Instead Rugby. "It was heart-warming to see our community come together in support of such an important cause. Every penny raised will make a difference in the fight against breast cancer."

The event featured tasty treats, lovely conversations, and a raffle with prizes generously donated by local businesses. Attendees included clients and their families, as well as Home Instead Rugby's dedicated Care Pros and their loved ones.

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone who attended, donated, and supported our event," added Shona Hughes. "Your generosity and participation made this event a true success."

Home Instead Rugby provides personalised home care services, enabling their clients to live independently and comfortably in their own homes. With a dedicated team of Care Professionals, Home Instead Rugby is committed to enhancing the quality of life for clients and their families through compassionate care.

For more information about Home Instead Rugby and their commitment to supporting their community, visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/rugby or contact 01455 247100.