Join Us for Holiday Fun and Cheer!

Home Instead Rugby is thrilled to announce our upcoming Christmas Party, taking place on Wednesday, 18th December, and Thursday, 19th December, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at our office in Lutterworth.

We’re spreading the holiday joy with a celebration packed full of festive music, delicious food, drinks, and holiday fun! Here’s what you can look forward to:

Home Instead Rugby Invites You to a Festive Christmas Celebration!

Christmas Jumper Competition: Show off your holiday spirit by wearing your favourite Christmas jumper! Photos of participants will be shared on our Facebook page on Friday, 20th December, where friends and family can vote by liking their favourite jumper. The jumper with the most likes by 3:00 PM on Monday, 23rd December will win a £20 Amazon gift voucher!

Special Visit from Santa: Enjoy a magical moment with Santa himself, who will make an appearance each day of the party.

Holiday Treats & Games: Indulge in mince pies, sip on mulled wine, and take part in fun Christmas games to get into the holiday spirit.

A Warm Invitation to Meet Our TeamThis event is more than just a Christmas celebration—it’s the perfect opportunity to meet the amazing Home Instead Rugby office team and our dedicated Care Professionals. Our team is passionate about delivering genuine care and support, fostering a true sense of family in everything we do. Whether you’re a client, family member, or part of the local community, we’d love to connect with you and share the holiday spirit together.

Who Can Join?The event is free and open to all—clients, their families, and members of the Rugby community. Bring a friend or two and make it a festive day out!

"We’re so excited to welcome everyone to celebrate the magic of Christmas together. Let’s spread some holiday cheer, connect with one another, and enjoy the company of our wonderful community," said Sarah Slater, Owner of Home Instead Rugby.

Mark your calendars and join us for this special event. We can’t wait to see your fabulous jumpers, share some laughter, and celebrate the season with you!

Event Details:

Dates: Wednesday, 18th & Thursday, 19th DecemberTime: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: Home Instead Rugby, Sanpethorpe House, Rugby Road, Lutterworth, LE17 4HN.

Let the Christmas spirit shine bright—see you there!