Home visits hearing service launches in Coventry

A new audiology service for people who can’t leave their homes unaccompanied has launched in Coventry.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Specsavers Home Visits team are now on hand to offer hearing checks, advice on NHS and private hearing device options, as well as ear wax removal, for those who can’t get to a store on their own due to a physical or mental illness or disability.

The launch of the new audiology service comes on the back of demand for the Specsavers Home Visits optical team, who are currently supporting the eyecare needs of isolated and vulnerable customers across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The audiology team is headed up by Tariq Sadiq, who brings extensive experience in people management and customer service.

Ateeq Shah, director, Harpreet Singh, regional manager, Tariq Sadiq, director, Sean Williams, director

"I’m really excited to be part of a service that makes such a tangible difference in people’s lives," says Tariq. "When we visit someone’s home, we’re not just there to conduct a hearing check - we’re invited into their world. We hear their stories, understand their challenges and build genuine relationships, which is what makes this job so special.

"It’s a privilege to serve the community and change lives through better hearing care, and the team are looking forward to providing exceptional, personalised care to our customers in the comfort of their own homes."

Sean Williams, director of the Specsavers Home Visits optical service, adds: "It's fantastic that we can offer people a chance to have both their eyes and ears checked. Expanding our support to include audiology means we can help even more people to access the care they need, and I’m excited to be working alongside Tariq and his team to make a real difference across Coventry and the surrounding communities."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Specsavers Home Visits Audiology Service will be available in Warwickshire, Birmingham and Solihull, providing professional hearing care to individuals who can’t access in-store appointments.

Specsavers Home Visits offer free NHS-funded eye tests and hearing checks for those who are unable to visit their opticians or audiologists in store unaccompanied. The visiting teams can perform full and thorough examinations within the comfort of people’s own homes, using specialist equipment adapted for home-use.

For more information call 0808 239 6098.