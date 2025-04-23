Homebuilder backs charity helping Warwickshire’s homeless young people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barratt Homes has donated £500 to Doorway, a charity with a mission to support homeless young people in Warwickshire.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity, located near the housebuilder’s Saxon View development in Nuneaton, was established in 1997 following research undertaken by Centrepoint into youth homelessness in the county, which highlighted the lack of support available to young people in the area.

The charity aims to make sure that vulnerable, homeless young people (aged 16 to 25) can look forward with optimism, raise their aspirations and improve their quality of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol Gallagher, Chief Executive at Doorway, said: “The £500 donation from Barratt Homes will be used to create food and toiletry hampers for young people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

B&DWM - SGB-26040 - Libby Musgrave, Fundraising and Marketing Coordinator show DWH representative around Doorway office

“They can receive food when they seek advice through our advice service, and later with the support service. We offer food hampers to young people when they move into Doorway accommodation to help reduce the costs of moving into their own space.

“We are also able to support young people when money is tight by providing food and toiletries, or other household items.”

In the last year, Doorway supported 479 young people across Warwickshire, including some beneficiaries from surrounding counties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol added: “We have 60 rooms of accommodation across Warwickshire, but primarily in Nuneaton and Bedworth. Each young person living in our accommodation receives regular one-to-one support from their Support Worker, helping them maintain a tenancy and learn the skills they need to move on from homelessness.

B&DWM - SGB-26031 - David Wilson Homes is proud to support Doorway

“Donating to local charities like Doorway makes a real difference to the local community. Now, individual donations like this one from Barratt Homes make a real difference, especially to smaller charities which are responsive to community needs.

“The West Midlands has seen one of the largest increases in youth homelessness at 14%. Centrepoint also notes that youth homelessness rates in the West Midlands are among the highest in the country. Slightly more than 50% of our referrals are self-referrals, indicating that we are young people’s first point of contact for help with their housing.”

One young person, whom the charity refers to as Bobby, has been with them for the past four years, after he was homeless at the age of only 16 years old. Having Asperger’s made living in a shared home a real struggle, and there were issues with his engagement with the service but, over time, he has built a strong bond of trust with his Support Worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bobby has moved into a two bedroom shared accommodation and has settled in well. He’s shown much improvement in budgeting and ensures he puts in his share of the gas and electric bills.

His next step is to attend university and move into a self-contained property with Doorway so that he can continue to develop the skills and knowledge he needs to be fully self-sufficient.

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Mercia, said: “We are proud to lend a helping hand to the Doorway charity as they continue to help young people like Bobby throughout Warwickshire and further afield.

“We look forward to seeing how Doorway will continue to make a positive change for young people in Warwickshire, and we hope to help the charity battle the continued rise of youth homelessness in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about the charity, its services and how to get involved in fundraising activities, visit the website at Doorway.

For more information about any nearby developments, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Warwickshire.