Homebuilder donates £1,000 to Rugby Dementia Support charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
The charity, named Rugby Dementia Support, is based near the homebuilder’s Mulberry Homes at Houlton development.
Rugby Dementia Support provides essential support for those suffering with dementia and their carers through social sessions that are held each month. These include singalongs, pub lunches and socials.
The contribution comes as part of The Mulberry Community Chest, in which the developer provides monthly donations to organisations and charities local to its developments.
Jane Muers, at Rugby Dementia Support, said: “On behalf of Rugby Dementia Support, thank you so much to Mulberry Homes for their kind donation. This will help us support people with dementia and their carers.
“We depend on donations such as these to fund our work. All our work depends on voluntary contributions and fund-raising, with an occasional grant from a specific fund. Mulberry Homes’ Community Chest is very helpful and thoughtful.”
Kerry Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are delighted to have made this contribution to Rugby Dementia Support, to help them continue to provide essential care to those suffering from dementia and giving their carers respite.”
Mulberry Homes at Houlton is in an excellent location that offers easy access to acres of beautiful green open spaces in an idyllic countryside, which are perfect for scenic walks or cycle rides.
To find out more about Mulberry Homes at Houlton, visit mulberryhomes.co.uk/developments/mulberry-homes-at-houlton/overview/ or contact the sales team on 0333 121 1090. The marketing suite is open Thursday to Monday.
Established in 2011 and based in Warwickshire, Mulberry Homes is a medium housebuilder that provides quality properties across the wider midlands. It specialises in individual and small developments with their own looks and personalities and builds traditional homes with modern layouts.