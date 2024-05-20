Homebuilder provides ongoing support to mental health charity
The housebuilder’s donation is part of its ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities surrounding its developments and will enable the charity to continue delivering vital mental health services and wellbeing programmes to people across Coventry and Warwickshire.
TEaM is an ecotherapy-based project delivered in partnership with Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, which aims to enhance mental health and wellbeing through outdoor activities such as planting, growing and harvesting, nature walks, and seasonal crafts.
Steven Hill, CEO at Coventry and Warwickshire Mind, said: ‘We would like to thank Taylor Wimpey for supporting us again this year with their generous donation to our TEaM service. We rely on donations such as these to enable us to continue providing our programme of mental health-boosting outdoor activities to those who need them the most.’
Ben Walker, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands said: ‘We are delighted to support Coventry and Warwickshire Mind for a second year running with this donation for Mental Health Awareness Week. Services such as TEaM give local people access to a safe space, socialisation and outdoor activities to support their mental health and we are pleased to be able to contribute to that.’
Taking place from 13th May to 19th May, Mental Health Awareness Week encourages people in the UK to focus on improving their mental health while also promoting the benefits of doing so. This year, Mental Health Awareness Week’s theme is movement, and encourages people to regularly exercise or take part in activities that keep them active.