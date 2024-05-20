Homebuilder provides ongoing support to mental health charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the second year in a row, Taylor Wimpey Midlands has made a donation of £1,000 to Coventry and Warwickshire Mind for Mental Health Awareness Week 2024 to support its The Environment and Me (TEaM) service.

The housebuilder’s donation is part of its ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities surrounding its developments and will enable the charity to continue delivering vital mental health services and wellbeing programmes to people across Coventry and Warwickshire.

TEaM is an ecotherapy-based project delivered in partnership with Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, which aims to enhance mental health and wellbeing through outdoor activities such as planting, growing and harvesting, nature walks, and seasonal crafts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Hill, CEO at Coventry and Warwickshire Mind, said: ‘We would like to thank Taylor Wimpey for supporting us again this year with their generous donation to our TEaM service. We rely on donations such as these to enable us to continue providing our programme of mental health-boosting outdoor activities to those who need them the most.’

National World

Ben Walker, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands said: ‘We are delighted to support Coventry and Warwickshire Mind for a second year running with this donation for Mental Health Awareness Week. Services such as TEaM give local people access to a safe space, socialisation and outdoor activities to support their mental health and we are pleased to be able to contribute to that.’