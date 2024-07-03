Homes in Stretton evacuated while explosives team dealt with suspected bomb

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stretton residents were evacuated after a suspected unexploded bomb was found yesterday (Tuesday).

Police shut the A45 London Road down for part of the afternoon after a suspcious item (pictured) thought to be a World War II mortar shell was discovered.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “Explosives experts attended and established it wasn’t an explosive, so the cordon was lifted.

