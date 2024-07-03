Homes in Stretton evacuated while explosives team dealt with suspected bomb
Stretton residents were evacuated after a suspected unexploded bomb was found yesterday (Tuesday).
Police shut the A45 London Road down for part of the afternoon after a suspcious item (pictured) thought to be a World War II mortar shell was discovered.
A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “Explosives experts attended and established it wasn’t an explosive, so the cordon was lifted.
“Thank you for your patience while we dealt with this incident, hopefully you will appreciate we can’t take any chances with incidents such as this.”
