Honouring everyday heroes: Warwickshire development ideal for key workers

David Wilson Homes is shining a spotlight on a development which is proving popular with key workers in Rugby.

Positioned on Spectrum Avenue, Ashlawn Gardens is providing locational excellence for those working in surrounding key worker institutions.

Located just over a mile away from the development is the Hospital of St Cross, which provides easy access for residents who are looking for a short commute to work.

The development also benefits from being less than five miles away from 20 educational institutions, providing a convenient base for teachers and education workers alike.

Inside the Holden show home at Ashlawn Gardens

Ashlawn Gardens also provides a simple and peaceful respite for emergency service employees working at Rugby Fire Station and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Training Service, which are positioned two miles from the development.

For qualifying key workers, the developer is offering its Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme for home buyers at Ashlawn Gardens.

Under the scheme, for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a David Wilson home, a £1,000 contribution towards the deposit will be made by the developer, up to a maximum of £15,000.

For example, an eligible home buyer who pays £300,000 towards their property would receive a contribution of £15,000 from the housebuilder.

DWEM - A typical street scene at David Wilson Homes' Ashlawn Gardens development

The sectors in which purchasers are deemed eligible for the scheme are those working in the NHS, Education, Police Force, Fire Service, Ministry of Defence, Environmental Service, National Highways, Transport Scotland and Transport for Wales, Probation Service, Local Authority, the RNLI and the Prison Service.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “At David Wilson Homes, we understand the importance of having a comfortable and convenient home, especially for those who dedicate their lives to serving our communities.

“Our Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme is a token of our appreciation, making the journey onto the property ladder more accessible for public sector workers.

“We’d like to encourage any key workers interested in the homes at Ashlawn Gardens to tour the development and speak to our dedicated Sales Advisers, who are happy to answer any queries.”

Set on the outskirts of Dunchurch, Ashlawn Gardens offers a selection of three, four, and five bedroom homes, surrounded by countryside and tree-lined walking routes.

The development provides easy access to a variety of amenities, including high street shops and eateries. Excellent road links via the M45 and M1 connect residents to nearby cities such as Coventry, Birmingham, and Leicester, making commuting a breeze.

For more information about the new homes available at Ashlawn Gardens, visit the website or call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8483.

Alternatively, to view the wider range of homes available across the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Warwickshire.