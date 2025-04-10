Hooded suspects wanted for attempted burglary in Dunchurch
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident took place in School Street from 4.27am-5.05am on Sunday, March 30.
Two suspects wearing hooded tops were spotted trying to force access to a garage.
A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “A single pane of glass had been smashed at the rear of the property but they did not gain entry and no property was stolen.
"If you can help us with our investigation, whether you saw anything or have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from this location, time and date, please call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report quoting crime reference 23/13810/25.
“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”