Hospital fundraiser: Binley schoolboy takes on walking challenge for sick children

A Binley schoolboy is following in his father’s footsteps by helping others.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Nash has inspired seven-year-old Ellis to lace up his trainers and walk 31 miles in August to raise money for Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Ellis is on his way to reaching his £500 target.

Paul, who runs mental health community support groups in Coventry, said: “We are all so proud of Ellis for what he’s achieved so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellis is walking 31 miles in August for Birmingham Children's Hospital.

"He came up with the idea and I’ve been joining him through my work, which involves lots of walks and camping trips. Ellis comes with me. He’s as good as gold.”

Paul helps run Pathways Coventry, Women Supporting Women (Coventry), Roots of Resilience and Willenhall Community Group.

“Our numbers are growing daily which just proves the need for these groups,” he went on.

"Our aim is to uplift, empower, and support each other.”

To donate to the hospital fundraiser, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/ellisnash?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL