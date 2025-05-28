Hotel Indigo Coventry & Hotel Indigo Stratford upon Avon shortlisted four times in Coventry & Warwickshire Foodie Awards!
The winners will be announced on 3 June at a presentation event at Squab Hall Farm near Leamington Spa. In their fourth year, the Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards celebrate the makers, creators and providers of local, regional food, drinks and hospitality experiences. With a big nod to nature and sustainability, the Foodie Awards seeks to celebrate all food, drink, chef, venue experiences and look to celebrate people in the industry who continue to strive, create and evolve delicious and captivating food and drink.
Scott Rankin, Group Operations Manager at Castlebridge Hospitality which manages the two hotels, said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted 4 times in these prestigious regional food awards. Both restaurants have a brilliant team behind them who work incredibly hard in producing a first-class dining experience and we look forward to the results next month”.
Hotel Indigo Coventry opened on 24 January 2024 after the completion of a multi-million-pound project. ‘Cogs Bar and Kitchen’ celebrates the growers’ and producers in Warwickshire and the British Isles. The open kitchen allows the Chefs to be a part of the diner’s experience. Hotel Indigo Stratford upon Avon, formerly The Falcon Hotel, opened in April 2019 after a multi-million-pound major restoration project. Within the hotel is ‘The Woodsman’, the brainchild of Mike Robinson, whose passion for British produce and sustainable wild food is well renowned.
For more information about Hotel Indigo Coventry please visit coventry.hotelindigo.com and for more information about Hotel Indigo Stratford-upon-Avon please visit stratford.hotelindigo.com
For more information about the Foodie Awards visit cwfoodieawards.co.uk