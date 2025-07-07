Houlton family fun day proves hit with community

The Houlton Family Fun Day took place on Dollman Farm’s Sports Fields on June 28th, featuring music, inflatables, food and drink vans, tours of emergency vehicles, face painting, stalls, activities, sports and much more. The event was also attended by Rugby Mayor, Councillor Barbara Brown, who kicked off the festivities.

Organised by Houlton’s Community Events Team in partnership with Urban&Civic, master developer of the Houlton community, the event proved a huge hit yet again.

Elly Hemus, Community Development Lead at Urban & Civic, said: “This event truly has gone from strength to strength each and every year. Our amazing Community Events Team ensure the Family Fun Day gets bigger and better each time and this year was no exception.

“Throughout the day we welcomed over 2500 attendees which enabled the Events Team to cover their costs as well as donate over £1000 to Myton Hospice.

The event was sponsored by CPS Security, Clifton Parish Council, Preim, Mulberry Homes, while Urban&Civic also contributed funding towards the event.

