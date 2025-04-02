Housebound Gerald travelled to Birmingham for hip surgery as local waits are too long

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Knowing he’d be waiting two-years for hip surgery in his hometown of Rugby, Warwickshire, Gerald Goddard, 82, felt he had no option but to look further afield to get the surgery he needed sooner. At the time, he’d been house-bound for four months in agony and was struggling mentally.

When a new hospital in Edgbaston, Birmingham opened its doors to Private and NHS patients last year, Gerald decided to travel 30 miles to get the surgery he needed and cut his waiting time dramatically to just six weeks.

Gerald is the first patient to have a total hip replacement at the hospital and has been so thrilled with the outcome, he’s now waiting until he’s fully recovered to go under the knife again privately for his left hip at the same hospital.

Like a rising number of hip and knee patients, Gerald felt his best option was to pay privately for surgery to get his life back on track as soon as possible. Currently around 7.5 million people in the UK are waiting for elective surgery on the NHS including hip and knee surgery. Rather than put their lives on hold and join an NHS waiting list, many are turning to independent hospitals, like Practice Plus Group Hospital, Birmingham, where Gerald was treated under its Wellsoon private healthcare service.

Now recovering well and gradually getting back into his routine and finding his independence again, Gerald comments: “I’d been in quite a bit of pain with my hips for some time which was getting in the way of my passion for walking and my general independence. When my hips started playing up and effectively leaving me house bound with the pain, I went to see my GP to see if I could get something done about them.

“My GP sent me for x-rays which confirmed that one hip was definitely in need of replacing and the other was not much better either. At the time, I’d heard that waiting times for NHS hip surgery in my area was around two years, so I decided to bite the bullet and look at private options. Being stuck in the house for around four months was taking its toll on me mentally, so I was determined to do something as quickly as possible. I didn’t want to wait two years and not be able to enjoy walking and spending time with my daughters and their families.”

Gerald didn’t want to wait and force his retirement to a halt, he says: “Rather than wait, I decided to pay privately for a hip replacement. I discovered that Practice Plus Group had recently opened a new hospital in Edgbaston, Birmingham, which was an easy distance from our home in Warwickshire. They had a private healthcare service called Wellsoon and I liked their flat fee structure which was very simple to understand and you knew what you were paying from the off. I was also very impressed with the team from day one.

“I was also very fortunate as my wife used to work for the NHS and holds a ‘Blue Light Card’. We asked if there was any discount for Blue Light Card holders and luckily there was.I received 15% off my bill which was an added bonus.

“Throughout all the appointments and surgery, my consultant has been wonderful. Before I went home the next day, I checked in to see how quickly I could have my other hip done. My consultant is confident that I’ll be able to come back in a few months when I’m recovered enough from the first surgery. I just wish I’d done something sooner. I’m recovering well and I’m looking forward to getting back to walking again with my wife and feel I have a new sense of optimism after surgery. From being house bound to looking forward to life after surgery and getting back to the hobbies I enjoy is a wonderful feeling.”

Sam Doubleday, Hospital Director, Practice Plus Group, Birmingham, says: “It’s all too common that waiting lists are holding people back and preventing them having the fulfilled and independent lives they seek. Since our hospital opened, initially to private patients only, we’ve been thrilled to see patients like Gerald get the treatment they have been waiting for – some for many months, or even years.

“As well as private patients, we can now also treat NHS patients too and since we’re new, our waiting lists are very short. Many people don’t know that they have a right to choose where they have their NHS surgery in England, or that some independent hospitals like ours can treat them. It’s always worth weighing up options and comparing waiting lists across different hospitals when seeking surgery. GPs can refer to a patient’s hospital of choice, so if someone is struggling to get surgery locally its worth looking further afield.”

Practice Plus Group Birmingham, is able to treat hip and knee replacement patients via its Wellsoon Private Healthcare service and offers fast-access to surgery in as few as 4-6 weeks of seeing a consultant. Initial consultations cost £95 and include x-rays, bloods and swap tests. NHS patients can also ask their GP for a referral to the hospital.