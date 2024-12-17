Housebuilder commits to regenerating Bedworth with affordable partner and £21.9m investment

Keepmoat is partnering with whg and investing £21.9 million into Bedworth to deliver 95 new homes.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The housebuilder is regenerating 6.92 acres of unused land off Wilsons Lane and will transform the site, now named Exhall Meadow, into a thriving new community.

Of the 95 homes, whg will make 24 available through social rent and shared ownership and, when complete in October 2025, all the homes will include advanced energy-saving features such as PV panels, EV charging points, advanced insulation, high performance double glazing and modern, efficient boilers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Leather, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat, West Midlands & South West, said: “At Keepmoat, we don’t just build homes, we aim to invest in and regenerate areas sustainably to create thriving communities. The investment at Exhall Meadow will provide much needed eco-friendly, multi-tenure homes.

Exhall Meadow - drone shot

“We’re looking forward to working with whg to deliver what is set to be a fantastic community. Our partnership approach allows us to develop strong relationships and it's a privilege to work together to supply much needed affordable housing stock.”

With more than 65 percent of Keepmoat’s current developments on brownfield sites, the housebuilder is also committed to regenerating abandoned and unused land to transform areas that often suffer from neglect, breathing new life into local neighbourhoods and communities.

Kirsty Powell, Assistant Director of New Business and Partnerships at whg, added: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Keepmoat on this exciting project. This development is a testament to our commitment to addressing the housing needs of local people. By providing a mix of affordable rental and shared ownership homes, we aim to offer more options for families and individuals seeking quality housing at an affordable price.

“We look forward to seeing these homes come to life and making a positive impact on the lives of many in Nuneaton and Bedworth.”

To find out more about Keepmoat, please visit: www.keepmoat.com