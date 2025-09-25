Housebuilder donates life-saving defibrillator to Kenilworth Town

National housebuilder PErsimmon Homes has donated a life-saving defibrillator to Kenilworth Town

A national housebuilder has donated a life-saving defibrillator to Kenilworth Town working alongside Kenilworth HeartSafe charity.

Persimmon Homes Central region has donated the device which has been installed outside Kenilworth Library. In addition, the company has agreed to pay for the maintenance for two years.

The donation was welcomed by local charity Kenilworth HeartSafe who have worked hard to source funding to install numerous devices around the town with the ultimate aim that there will be a defibrillator in all areas of major footfall within the Kenilworth Community.

Commenting on the support, Neil Morris, Chairman of Kenilworth HeartSafe said: “Access to a defibrillator during a cardiac arrest can increase the chance of survival by up to 70%. Therefore, improving access to these life-saving devices, alongside wider CPR training, can significantly enhance outcomes for those experiencing cardiac arrest outside of a hospital environment.”

Neil Williams, Managing Director at Persimmon Homes Central said: “The difference these life-saving devices can make is huge and we were only too happy to support the work of Kenilworth HeartSafe to increase the provision of defibrillators for local people across the Town.”

Persimmon Homes, and its Charles Church brand, is currently building new homes at Thickthorn Gardens and Kenilworth Gate in the town.