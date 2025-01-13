Housebuilder Spotlights Latest Properties at Warwickshire Development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Developer David Wilson Homes is spotlighting its latest featured properties at two of its Warwickshire developments.

The developments – Ashlawn Gardens and Callendar Farm, in Rugby and Nuneaton respectively – provide prospective buyers with a selection of high-quality homes crafted to meet a variety of needs and lifestyles.

Ashlawn Gardens, Rugby

Set on the outskirts of Dunchurch, off Spectrum Avenue, Ashlawn Gardens is home to a range of three, four, and five bedroom properties, which offer home buyers both stylish and versatile living spaces. Recently released at the sought-after development is the five bedroom Buckingham style property, ideal for families looking for an impressive space to call home.

Currently, there are only two Buckingham style homes available at the development. These properties feature an impressive, free-flowing downstairs layout, with an open-plan kitchen and family area, a spacious lounge, and a formal dining room, ideal for family gatherings. The downstairs is completed with a convenient utility room and a study for those who work from home.

The Buckingham style homes benefit from a three-storey layout, offering added privacy for families with older children, and flexible living spaces that can be easily adapted to ensure it remains future-proof.

The first floor includes two double bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom, alongside a main bedroom, which benefits from a private en suite and a dressing area. Moving to the top floor, there are two further double bedrooms and a dual-access bathroom, ideal for teenagers in need of their own space to relax in.

Surrounded by countryside and tree-lined walking routes, Ashlawn Gardens offers home buyers natural beauty on their doorstep, whilst keeping various amenities in Rugby town centre just a short drive away.

Commuting is a breeze thanks to the development’s excellent road links to the M1, M6, M45 and A5, connecting residents to a range of cities and towns, including Leicester and Birmingham.

Callendar Farm, Nuneaton

Situated on Baler Drive, off Watling Street, Callendar Farm has proven popular with a variety of home buyers, with over 60% of homes already sold. Located on the outskirts of Nuneaton, the development has a range of three and four bedrooms homes remaining, many of which include offers and incentives designed to help property seekers secure their dream home.

Available with upgrades is the four bedroom Moss style home, which features an upgraded open-plan kitchen and dining area, worth £4,000, and a generous lounge and dedicated study space. Upstairs boasts a stylish family bathroom and four double bedrooms, with the main bedroom benefitting from an en suite.

One of the Moss style properties is ready for home buyers to move into and David Wilson Homes is also offering to contribute £22,240 towards their deposit.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “The homes at Ashlawn Gardens and Callendar Farm have been designed to meet the ever-changing needs of modern buyers.

“Our Ashlawn Gardens development offers a range of options for families looking to settle down in a future-proof home. Plus, our popular Callendar Farm development offers stylish homes in a prime location, next to local amenities.

“We encourage anyone interested to visit one of the marketing suites, where they can find out more about the process of securing a quick and hassle-free move into one of our brand-new homes.”

To find out more about any nearby developments in the county, call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8483 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Warwickshire