Housebuilder to host open weekend at Warwick development

A housebuilder is hosting an open house weekend in Warwick this November to help homebuyers find their dream property.

Redrow experts will be on hand to help Warwickshire house hunters discover their perfect home on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th November, from 10am-5.30pm, at Redrow Midlands’ Midsummer Meadows development on Europa Way.

At the open weekend, prospective buyers can look around the beautiful show homes, speak to an IFA representative about mortgages, and learn more about Redrow’s Help to Sell option and energy-efficient homes. There will also be free festive mince pies on offer.

Perfect for families looking for more space or house hunters looking to right-size, Midsummer Meadow offers a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes from Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection, such as The Amberley and The Oxford Lifestyle

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “We’ve listened to our customers, and understand how overwhelming buying a new home can be, and how long it can often take to get to the finish line.

“Whether house buyers are looking to right size, upsize or something in between, our open house weekend at Midsummer Meadow is the perfect opportunity for the public to speak with our friendly experts and secure their dream home, without all the fuss of complicated chain delays.”

Surrounded by open farmland, woodland and waterways, Midsummer Meadow offers a mix of bespoke one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two, three and four-bedroom homes from Redrow’s Heritage Collection, designed to suit a wide range of families.

The development is well-connected, with a range of amenities just a stone’s throw away, and great transport links to Leamington Spa, Coventry, Birmingham and London via train.