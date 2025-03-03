Housebuilder unveils new show home at Warwickshire Community

Leading developer David Wilson Homes has highlighted the interior design inspiration behind its freshly dressed show home in Upper Lighthorne.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Behind the doors to the show home at the housebuilder’s Heritage Grange development on Banbury Road is a glimpse into luxurious living.

Designed by Blocc Interiors, the new Greenwood style show home showcases an understanding of modern trends and complementary colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing the colour theme used throughout the home, Suzanne Thomas, Creative Sales Director at Blocc Interiors, said: “This is a modern three bedroom family home with a minimalist design approach, featuring a soft monochromatic colour palette for a calming and stylish environment.

B&DWM - 057 - Street view of three-storey home at Heritage Grange

“We focused on clean lines matched with black finishes to evoke a sense of timeless modernity, and the goal was to create a space that feels polished, but still very much a family home. These choices were guided by the desire to combine functionality with a sleek aesthetic.

“This balance of colours keeps the home looking sharp but not too cold, ensuring the overall feel is welcoming. The confident use of black makes certain features stand out, while the layers of creams work to bring in warmth.”

As well as the three bedrooms, the Greenwood includes a bottom floor kitchen, dining room and study, which means that there is no need to convert a bedroom into a home office for those that may work remotely or are self-employed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On key features and tips for house hunters looking for advice on how to make the most of their home, Suzanne added: “We believe a key piece in the home is the panelled wall behind the sofa in the living room. It’s a standout feature that not only draws the eye but also introduces an added layer of texture, helping to make the space feel cosy without losing its modern appeal.

B&DWM - 034 - A kitchen and dining area in a typical David Wilson Home in Warwickshire

“If you're looking to update your interior with a similar design style, start by establishing a neutral base. From there, introduce warmth with textured soft furnishings like cushions, throws, and rugs. Keep your furniture minimal and sleek, focusing on clean lines to maintain a modern, airy feel.

“If you’d like to add a touch of colour, opt for warming tones such as a rusted orange or a golden honey. Bring this colour in through décor, soft furnishings, or go bold with an accent chair. Aim for subtle patterns but high textures to create depth and interest.”

Heritage Grange currently has a range of three and four bedroom properties available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While residents at Heritage Grange can enjoy the development’s semi-rural location, there is a number of great commuter connections.

B&DWM - 041_Heritage Grange - Typical bedroom at a Barratt and David Wilson Homes development

Based in Upper Lighthorne, the development is only a short distance from Warwick, and commuters can easily travel into Birmingham and Oxford by train. For those that like to blow off some steam with retail therapy, Leamington Spa’s town centre is easily accessible by car and bus.

For more information about the properties available at any developments nearby, call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8479 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Warwickshire.