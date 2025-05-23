Housing staff are hungry like the wolf to raise funds for charity

Staff members from a regional housebuilder have taken on a gruelling physical challenge in Warwickshire to help raise thousands of pounds for charity.

The team of seven from Northamptonshire-based Miller Homes South Midlands recently tackled the Spring Wolf Run at The Offchurch Bury in Warwickshire to raise money for their chosen charity, Medical Detection Dogs.

Participation in the event linked directly to Miller Homes’ annual fundraising event – Active April – in which the housebuilder, whose headquarters are located in Edinburgh, challenge staff to walk, run or cycle as many miles as they can during the month of April.

In return, each mile clocked up earns £1 for the charity of choice for each of Miller Homes’ ten trading regions, including its South Midlands business unit, which is currently building homes across Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

The efforts of the seven-strong team who tackled the Spring Wolf Run led to funds being raised towards the overall regional total of £8,551 by Miller Homes South Midlands, with half of the proceeds going to the Milton Keynes-based Medical Detection Dogs charity, and the remaining half going to Miller Homes’ national charity.

Rachel Rule, technical and production administrator for Miller Homes South Midlands, was one of the seven staff members who took part in the challenge in April.

Rachel said: “As part of Active April, we wanted to take on a challenge together – and the Spring Wolf Run was the perfect fit. I’d completed Wolf Runs in the past and saw this as a great opportunity to combine team building with raising money for charity.

“After a bit of convincing, the seven of us took the challenge head on and, after 90 minutes of mud, obstacles and definitely laughter throughout, we all crossed the line and said “when’s the next one?” – which I’d call a success!”

The Wolf Run took place on Sunday, 13 April at The Offchurch Bury near Leamington Spa, which comprised a 10km course complete with climbs, mud pits and other obstacles to challenge participants in multiple physical ways.

Miller Homes South Midlands has partnered with Medical Detection Dogs in 2025 as its regional charity of the year. The charity specialise in training dogs to support people with life-threatening health conditions, detecting odours of human disease to provide a less invasive diagnostics, leading to better patient outcomes.

Gavin Jones, managing director of Miller Homes South Midlands, said: “The Wolf Run was a fantastic way to provide a real challenge to our team and enable them to fulfil their ambition of completing the course and raising a significant amount of money via our Active April campaign at Miller Homes.

“We are very proud to be supporting Medical Detection Dogs this year as our charity partner, and hope to surpass our expectations with a dedicated programme of fundraising throughout the year, started off brilliantly well by Rachel and everyone who took part in the Spring Wolf Run. I’d like to say well done to our team for taking on the challenge and helping to raise money in the process.”

For more information on Medical Detection Dogs, please visit https://www.medicaldetectiondogs.org.uk/about-us/.