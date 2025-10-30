How a Warwickshire maker is encouraging mindful gifting ahead of this festive season

Nadine Hummert

What happens when a lifelong love of design, a global upbringing and a lockdown declutter collide? For Warwickshire-based maker Nadine Hummert, it sparked a journey that stitched together her passions for sustainability, wellbeing and craftsmanship – and led to the founding of Equilibrium Lifestyle, a brand dedicated to mindful living, slow gifting and upcycled design.

In this Q&A, Nadine shares how a career change, a love of making and a commitment to conscious design inspired her to build a sustainable brand now thriving – right here in Warwickshire.

Sustainability is at the heart of what you do – what does that look like day to day? Why is it important for you to work with leftover materials?

I’ve always believed that beauty doesn’t have to come from something new. There’s so much character and history in older or previously used materials – they just need someone to see their potential again. When I look at a fabric remnant or a piece of furniture that’s seen better days, I don’t see waste; I see a story waiting to continue.

I think that mindset comes from growing up in a family that valued craftsmanship and longevity – we never threw things away if they could be repaired or reimagined. Sustainability, for me, isn’t just about reducing waste; it’s about respect – for materials, for the environment and for the hands that made the original piece.

Tell us about Equilibrium Lifestyle – what kind of products do you create?

Equilibrium Lifestyle is all about creating beautiful, sustainable pieces for the home and beyond. I design and handcraft meditation cushions, eye pillows, yoga mat bags and other lifestyle items using upcycled and natural materials. Each piece is made in small batches to ensure quality and care, with a focus on comfort, craftsmanship and conscious living. More recently, I’ve been exploring women’s accessories and bespoke home décor – something I’ve been passionate about since I was a child – bringing new life to pre-loved pieces and creating designs that blend sustainability with style.

You’ve worked in marketing and wellbeing – how have these experiences shaped your approach?

My career path has definitely been a journey of rediscovery. I started out in marketing, working in fast-paced, cross-cultural environments across Germany, Belgium and the UK, but after experiencing burnout, I realised I needed to completely rethink my lifestyle. That’s what led me to retrain as a cognitive-behavioural coach, as well as a Level 2 iRest Yoga Nidra teacher and Level 3 Personal Trainer – to understand balance, mindfulness and what it really means to live intentionally.

For me, design and wellbeing go hand in hand. The pieces I create aren’t just about how they look, but how they make you feel. Every product is made with care, thought and purpose, reflecting that same sense of balance I try to help others find in their own lives.

How did the idea first come about?

It all started in summer 2020, right in the middle of lockdown. Life had slowed down, and one day I decided to do a proper wardrobe declutter. I came across piles of beautiful fabric remnants from old upholstery projects – pieces that were too small for furniture but far too lovely to throw away. I’ve always hated waste, so I started wondering what I could do with them.

Then my eyes fell on my meditation cushion, which was looking a little tired, and I thought, why not give it a new cover using these leftover fabrics? That small idea turned into something much bigger. Once I started creating, it reignited my love for making and design. Before I knew it, I was experimenting with cushions, eye pillows and other small home accessories – all made from upcycled, re-purposed or eco-friendly materials.

You often talk about craftmanship – where did that appreciation come from?

I grew up watching my father restore antique furniture – it was like witnessing magic. He’d find these old, sometimes brokenpieces at antique markets and from specialist dealers and give them a completely new life. Because we moved around a lot when I was young –, i grew up in Belgium and Germany – and at some point my father was working for the NATO, and at that time I was constantly surrounded by different cultures, food, textures and styles. I used to go with him to antique fairs and markets, and since I was the only one in the family who spoke French, I’d help him negotiate with the sellers. It gave me such an appreciation for craftsmanship, detail and design from a very young age.

How can people be more mindful of sustainability as they plan for the festive season?

This time of year can be so full of joy – but also so full of stuff. That’s why I love the idea of slow gifting. It’s about giving with intention, not impulse. Instead of rushing to buy lots of things, it’s about choosing fewer, more meaningful pieces that will actually be loved and used.

Slow gifting might mean something handmade, something upcycled, or even something you’ve made yourself. It’s also about supporting small crafty businesses. It could be a cushion stitched from leftover fabric, a jar of homemade chutney, or a thoughtful experience rather than a physical item. The value is in the thought, not the price tag. It’s also about slowing down the process – taking time to consider who you’re buying for, where it comes from, and what impact it has.

What do you hope people take from your work?

I want people to see that sustainability, luxury and style can go hand in hand. My hope is that every piece inspires others to value what they already have, embrace handmade design, and find joy in things that have a story behind them.

For more information about Nadine’s collections, visit www.equilibrium-lifestyle.co.uk