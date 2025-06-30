How you can help support The Myton Hospices through their new My Connections initiative
My Connections invites people to consider whether they know someone – perhaps a friend, family member or colleague – who works for a business in the local area. A simple introduction could lead to valuable support for the organisation, whether that’s through a partnership, fundraising, donations, or offering time, skills and professional expertise.
Chris Willmott, Partnerships Manager at The Myton Hospices, said:
“Every connection matters. Whether it’s a one-off donation, choosing Myton as a Charity of the Year, or giving time and skills, support in any form can have a profound impact. You can help us be there for more people and their loved ones when they need us most.”
If you think you may be able to help, Myton would love to hear from you. With your permission, the Corporate Fundraising Team will get in touch to explain the many ways a business can work with Myton – and the mutual benefits of doing so.
To find out more or to make an introduction, please email the Myton team at [email protected]
The Myton Hospices is a charity, not the NHS, and they need to raise £12.7 million of the £15.3 million it costs this year to continue providing their services free of charge. Myton rely heavily on the support of individuals, communities and businesses to ensure they can continue to deliver the specialist care to those who need it most. Together, you can make a real difference, now and forever.