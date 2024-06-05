Hundreds attend return of Stratford-upon-Avon music and street food festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of people headed to a Stratford-upon-Avon hotel to enjoy a day in the sunshine as a popular music and street food festival made its return.

StratFest, which was being held for the first time since 2016, welcomed festival goers to the grounds of The Stratford Park Hotel and Golf Club.

The outdoor stage welcomed five live acts for performances and a collection of street food kiosks were open throughout the day.

Aaron Carr, No Direction and Chris Slater were among the local music talent performing on the day, with fans also getting the chance to watch The Ultimate Dua Lipa Tribute act ahead of Dua’s headline performance at Glastonbury this month.

StratFest finale

Four-piece band Miami Coast were the final act to perform on the evening with the festival closing with a spectacular firework display.

Pizza Masters, Fizz & Finn Fish and Chips, Nally’s Jamaican Jerk & Grill, Time for Tea Waffles, Loaded Fries and Beasty Burgers completed the street food offering.

The family-friendly festival, which also welcomed dogs, featured bouncy castles to keep children and adults alike entertained while the bands were setting up.

This year’s StratFest also supported The Shakespeare Hospice, with a team from the hospice fundraising throughout the day as part of the hospice’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

Stratfest

The Shakespeare Hospice offers palliative and end-of-life care to patients, their families and carers across south Warwickshire.

Organisers have confirmed that they are planning to bring the festival back in 2025.

Beverley Haynes, general manager at The Stratford Park Hotel and Golf Club, said: “It was a big effort from everyone in the team to deliver this event and we hope that everyone had a fantastic time at StratFest.

“It was the first time in eight years we had hosted StratFest. There was a wonderful atmosphere on the day and it was a huge success.

“We are proud to have supported an important cause like The Shakespeare Hospice and maintain a StratFest tradition of supporting local causes.

“There is always room to improve and we have taken a lot of learnings from this year which will support us to host an even bigger and better StratFest next year.”

StratFest 2024 was presented by Party by the Lake Festivals.