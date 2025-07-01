Hundreds sign petition in bid to stop controversial commentator Katie Hopkins appearing in Rugby

Campaigners are calling for Katie Hopkins to be banned from appearing at a Rugby venue as part of her Bats*it Bonkers Britain tour.

Activists want to stop outspoken Katie from taking to the stage at the Benn Hall on Saturday, July 19.

A protest is being held by Stand Up To Racism outside the Newbold Road venue on the same day.

Hundreds of people have signed their petition calling for Rugby Borough Council to cancel the gig.

One of the campaigners, Sharon Lee, said: “I am a Rugby resident and am absolutely appalled to learn that she is being given a platform to express her views.

"Given the justifiable criticism surrounding the hate speech regarding the IDF that was broadcast from Glastonbury by the BBC this weekend, I would have thought that Rugby Borough Council would have been more respectful of their diverse community, which they claim to support and celebrate.”

It’s not the first time Katie has visited Rugby. She appeared at the Benn Hall in May last year.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Pride said: “We call on Rugby Borough Council to do the right thing and cancel Katie Hopkins. Now is the opportunity to prove that you really do stand with LGBTQ+ people, as well as people of colour, people with disabilities, Muslims, and everyone else who is targeted by people like Katie Hopkins.

"People in the community are rightly concerned and angry that she will be appearing at a Rugby Borough Council venue.

“Since being informed of this, we have tried to engage with Rugby Borough Council to insist they cancel Katie Hopkins and do not platform hate at their venues. Unfortunately, nobody from Rugby Borough Council has responded. Therefore, we are taking the following steps: paying back a £250 grant that Rugby Borough Council gave to us for Rugby Pride. We will not take or keep money from any organisation that allows hate to have a platform.

"(We are) calling out Rugby Borough Council for claiming to support Pride and LGBTQ+ communities by putting up flags, giving a grant and posting support on social media, while at the same time allowing hate to have a platform at one of its venues.”

A spokesperson for Rugby Borough Council said there are no plans to cancel Katie.

They said: “This event is a private booking so the promotions company is responsible for the event marketing and promotion.

"There has been no breach of the venue’s terms and conditions and therefore there is no contractual basis to cancel the booking.”