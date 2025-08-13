Hundreds support community music festival which raised all the right notes

More than 600 people soaked up the sun and the sounds of local musicians for the second Stratfest, hosted by Stratford Park Hotel & Golf Club.

The event, which has been hailed a huge success, also raised more than £1k for Warwick-based children’s charity Molly Ollys.

Rock and Roll party cover band Bands Texan Peacocks, from Stratford, and No Direction, a rock and pop cover band from Snitterfield, headed the impressive line-up. Other acts included Frazer Lepford, performing Indie and Rock; Jake Rees, performing Classical and Pop; guitarist Luke Brougham playing Spanish/Latino and Country; Rock Pop duo The Tickets and Pop vocalist Honor Isabella.

The hotel’s co-owner and General Manager Beverley Haynes, said: “We are still on a high from Saturday after welcoming hundreds of people to The Stratford Park Hotel & Golf Club for Stratfest.

She added: “We created Stratfest because Stratford deserved its own festival organised by a local family business where our incredible local musicians could connect with their community and experience playing in a festival environment with professional sound, lighting and staging.

“Too often, festivals are priced out of reach for ordinary families, but we believe music should be accessible to everyone - and by bringing together our fantastic local business community as sponsors - and with ticket sales, we can cover the festival costs and maintain these affordable prices. A huge thankyou to our sponsors.

“We were proud to be raising awareness and funds for local charity, Molly Olly's, also while creating a true family-friendly celebration that brings neighbours together. The guests at the festival generously donated to the charity on the day.

“Stratfest is by Stratford, for Stratford – a festival that belongs to all of us.”

Sponsors included BDR Group, Grenfell & James, Lodders Solicitors, MGC construction, Virtually Visual photography, DPI Signs and Pyrotek Fireworks.

Rachel Ollerenshaw established Molly Ollys with husband Tim in 2011, following the death of their eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

The Warwick-based charity works to support children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families and help with their emotional wellbeing. As well as providing more than 4,300 wishes to date, they donate therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

A set of books from the charity’s exclusive Olly The Brave series and the lion have now been handed out to more than 70 hospitals or health centres to distribute to children undergoing treatment. Olly has his own Hickman line and a detachable mane which helps to explain and normalise the effects of chemotherapy.

Part of more than £5m raised to date, has also been used to fund the first consultant in paediatric palliative medicine at Birmingham Children’s Hospital and pay for the training of a further two consultants.

Rachel Ollerenshaw said: “It was a privilege to be Stratfest’s chosen charity on Saturday and as expected, the event didn’t disappoint. From incredible music to wonderful food, and from family fun to the spectacular fireworks finale, it was great for Molly Ollys to be part of something that has become a firm favourite on the Stratford upon Avon events calendar. And the glorious weather proved to be a real bonus, no doubt boosting turnout.

“Funds raised from ticket sales and throughout the day will be used on wishes and therapeutic toys for those children we support who have life-threatening illnesses. We’re so grateful to Bev Haynes and her hard-working team at Stratford Park Hotel for choosing Molly Ollys and for making things run so smoothly from start to finish.”

The festival also laid on a host of family activities including bouncy castle, bouncy slide, face painter and fun Rhyme Time and Muddy Munchkins Playgroup, which is based in the grounds of the hotel.

The independent Stratford Park Hotel & Golf Club, which now has 32 bedrooms, was converted from a farmhouse and opened in 1993, alongside an 18-hole 72-par golf course, offering a range of visitor and guest packages. The adjacent Meadow Barn events venue is popular for bespoke weddings, surrounded by a private arrival courtyard with fountain and terrace seating.

Photos by Visually Virtual Photography.

1 . Contributed The sun shone for Stratfest Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed A festival for the whole family Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Hundreds of people turned out. Photo: Submitted