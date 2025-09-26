“Hungry children cannot eat stained glass": Anger over use of funds for Rugby church facelift

Campaigners say spending £291,000 of public money to give Rugby parish church a facelift is “immoral” when so many people are living in poverty.

Jude Dowling is calling on Rugby Borough Council to reverse plans to spend the funds on cosmetic works at St Andrew’s Church and instead redirect the funds into local services.

“Hungry children cannot eat stained glass,” said Jude, founder of Out-Out in Rugby.

"Rugby Foodbank gave out 7,089 emergency food parcels last year, more than a third to children, and demand has risen by 34% in just one year. At the same time, adult social care is collapsing and homelessness is rising. Yet the council has chosen to direct nearly £300,000 into polishing a building owned by one of the wealthiest land-owning institutions in the country. This is not regeneration. It is a complete moral failure.”

The funds, taken from the council’s town centre strategy reserve, will be used to clean stonework, restore stained glass, and install new exterior lighting at the Grade II* listed parish church.

Jude said: “Before the petition was circulated, all 42 councillors and Council Leader Dan Green were contacted directly with concerns about the proposal. Not a single one responded.

"The petition launched by residents continues to run, now demanding that the council reverse its decision and adopt a people-first’ approach to spending.”

The Rev Canon Edmund Newey, Rector of St Andrew's Church in Rugby, said the church is needed more than ever in the community.

He said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Rugby Borough Council and the Friends of St Andrew’s Church, Rugby, for this major programme of cleaning, repair and refurbishment.

"The result of much careful planning and consultation, these works will allow the parish church, one of the jewels in our town centre’s architectural crown, to shine brightly once again.

"It is important to recognise that the proposed funding is part of a budget ring-fenced for town centre regeneration. Now more than ever we as a church are very conscious of the levels of need in our community.

"On a daily basis St Andrew’s strives to support all the people of Rugby by providing a place of peace, warmth, prayer and hospitality at the heart of the town. Open seven days a week, our church building hosts so many events, activities, support groups and concerts. The majority of these are free of charge or offered at minimal cost with support from church and external funding.”

Rev Newey said without external partnerships, St Andrew’s couldn't begin to afford work on this scale.

He added: "With them, the refurbishment of St Andrew’s will be a key part of a regeneration plan to transform the attractiveness of our town centre to the huge benefit of everyone in our community.”

We contacted Rugby Borough Council earlier this week, but they have not responded yet.

Nearly 100 people have signed the petition, which can be fund here bit.ly/RBCpetition